Sky 10 over scene of pedestrian hit by train in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred Friday morning in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and North Dixie Highway.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 8 a.m. as a tarp covered the victim’s body.

It’s unclear why the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time the train was passing.