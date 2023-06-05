1 killed after rideshare vehicle shot up in Opa-locka, sources say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – One person has died after a rideshare vehicle was shot up Monday morning in Opa-locka, law enforcement sources confirmed to Local 10.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

According to those sources, a man, woman and child were the passengers inside a rideshare vehicle when someone pulled up next to the car and started shooting at them.

The man died from his injuries and the woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Sources say the driver and the child were not injured.

No other details were officially released by authorities.

