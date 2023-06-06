Civil rights advocates warn Florida’s ‘extremists’ are getting more politically active

The Southern Poverty Law Center released a report identifying the organizations that the civil rights advocacy group is tracking around the country and in Florida.

MIAMI – Civil rights activists warned on Tuesday that last year “hate and anti-government” groups operated more openly in the political mainstream.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit advocacy organization based in Alabama, released the Year in Hate & Extremism report, which includes dozens of organizations and groups in Florida.

Under the category of “anti-government” groups, the SPLC reported tracking the Moms for Liberty chapters in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The Proud Boys in Miami also made it to the list under the “general hate” category.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, an advocacy organization based in California, warned that Moms for Liberty, a Florida-based nonprofit, was advocating for bans to limit education to prevent discrimination based on race and gender.

The list of white supremacists includes the League of The South, the NatSoc Florida, the Vinlanders Social Club, the Patriot Front, and the United Skinhead Nation, which the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights advocacy group based in New York, also monitors.

Before the SPLC report’s warning on Tuesday, The Anti-Defamation League also reported there was “a significant increase” in extremism in Florida from 2020 to 2022 and the activism included disrupting school board meetings.