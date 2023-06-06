Heat’s Tyler Herro not yet cleared for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro takes part in practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MIAMI – Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has still yet to be cleared to play in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

Herro is still recovering from a broken hand he sustained in the opening game of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami Heat Head Coach Eric Spoelstra told Local 10 News on Tuesday that the team is encouraged by Herro’s progress, but doesn’t know if he will be available.

“He has not been cleared yet, so that’s where we are. But we’re encouraged by the work he’s been doing,” he said.

After earning a pivotal win in Game 2 at Ball Arena, Miami will now look to take a series lead back home at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday night.

Gabe Vincent scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 21 and the Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108 on Sunday night.

The Heat had to overcome a monster 41-point effort from Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic to tie up the series.

After being dubbed “Playoff Jimmy,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler told reporters Tuesday that he’s not focusing on nicknames but just the task at hand.

The Heat responded in Game 2 by sinking 18 of 20 free throws after shooting an NBA Finals all-time low 2 free throw attempts in Game 1. They also improved at the three-point line by shooting 48 percent.

The Heat will now wait to see if Herro can be medically cleared to face the Nuggets in Game 3.

The Heat could use Herro’s playmaking ability as the former Kentucky Wildcat averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 67 games this year and shot 38 percent on three-pointers during the regular season.

The Nuggets, who are looking to win their first championship in franchise history, will now play in Miami for Games 3 and 4.

Tip-off at the Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

