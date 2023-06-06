74º

Man dies in northwest Miami-Dade house fire

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in a house fire in northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville area late Tuesday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Crews were dispatched to the home in the 3000 block of Northwest 44th Street, just after 11 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatch records.

Fire investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze as of around noon Tuesday, police said. A MDPD spokesperson said authorities hadn’t discovered anything suspicious at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

