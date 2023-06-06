74º

‘Waves of water’ inundate Little Havana as streets, businesses flood

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Tags: Little Havana, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Weather
Floodwaters inundated Miami's Little Havana neighborhood after heavy rain Tuesday.

MIAMI – Flooding occurred in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Tuesday morning after a severe thunderstorm passed through.

According to the Local 10 Weather Authority team, the low-lying area often experiences floods.

They said there were two major reasons for the flooding: a higher than normal high tide and quick, heavy rainfall. Together, these factors didn’t allow the water to drain as easily.

Some businesses in the area had approximately six inches of water inside.

“When the cars would pass, we would get waves of water,” an employee of the Guerrero Supermarket said in Spanish.

While Local 10 News arrived after the water had receded, workers at businesses in the area said that flooding is a constant issue.

Local 10 News has contacted city officials to inquire about what flood mitigation efforts, if any, are planned for the area.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

