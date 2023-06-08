North Miami man, 52, accused of driving 15-year-old to alley, molesting her

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police arrested a North Miami man Wednesday after they said he lured a 15-year-old girl into his car, drove her to an alley and molested her late last month.

According to North Miami police, just before 9 p.m. on May 23, Angel Diaz saw the girl sitting on rocks along Northeast 123rd Street and 16th Avenue and picked her up.

An arrest report states the 52-year-old drove the girl to an alley next to Keystone Park, located a few blocks away at 13050 Ixora Court, kissed her neck, unbuttoned her pants, touched her genitals over her panties and asked her a lewd question about oral sex.

Police said over the following three days, Diaz “continued to entice the victim to call him for food, a ride, conversation, or to meet up in person.”

Diaz was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and luring or enticing a child.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an $11,000 bond as of early Thursday afternoon.