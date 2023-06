A car slammed into a building near Young Circle in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida drive caused major damage after crashing into a building in Hollywood.

The car slammed into a structure near Young Circle, around the 100 block of North 17th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the driver was conscious and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

There has been no update on the driver’s condition.

Police haven’t said what caused the crash.