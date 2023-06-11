Search is on for suspect in Homestead fatal shooting

Police in Homestead are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for a very serious crime.

According to police, 19-year-old Monico Galban is wanted for murder in the first-degree.

Investigators said he is who pulled the trigger in a Memorial Day shooting that would eventually turn deadly.

The victim, Jose Guajardo, was in a front lawn on the 500 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue with his mother and 1-year-old son when Galban walked up and shot him.

A large police presence responded to the scene to investigate.

Bullet holes could be seen in cars in the area, leaving shattered windows and debris.

Friends and family members were devastated following the shooting.

Guajardo was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone who may know something is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.