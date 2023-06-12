Reality TV star arrested after brawl during Mayweather, Gotti fight in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – A reality TV star was arrested Monday, a day after getting into a brawl with another reality TV personality/rapper during the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Cellphone video shows Joseline Hernandez, 36, beating on Big Lex, 26.

The video shows Hernandez putting Lex, whose top became undone during the melee, in a headlock and beating on her before two men separate them.

“Hey man, somebody stop that s***,” a man filming yells out. “Hey, stop that girl, man. She’s killing that girl.”

Hernandez previously starred on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Joseline’s Cabaret,” which also featured Lex.

According to TMZ, Hernandez didn’t stop her attack at Lex, but appeared to throw punches at random people, including at men.

At one point, an unknown woman threw a drink in Hernandez’s direction, but then got chased out of the building.

Hernandez faces charges of battery, trespassing and resisting an officer with violence.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of her arrest report from the Sunrise Police Department.

As of Monday afternoon, she was being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility.

Mayweather, Gotti and their teams also brawled in the ring Sunday after Gotti was disqualified in the 6th for continuous holding.

Attendees told Local 10 that fights also broke out between fans in the stands.