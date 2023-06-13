Authorities investigate ‘suspicious object’ in front of Miami federal courthouse ahead of Trump hearing

MIAMI – Miami police sealed off a portion of North Miami Avenue in front of the federal courthouse Tuesday morning to inspect what they are calling a “suspicious object.”

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman with the police department, said Miami police officers responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. to assist Homeland Security.

She confirmed the object was left on North Miami Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets.

ABC News reported that the item in question was a television with a message targeting the media written on the screen in white paint.

Police taped off the area and officers on bikes were seen behind the object as a portable X-ray machine was placed in front of it.

Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump are currently intermingled with the press outside the courthouse as there is no designated protest zone.

Trump is scheduled to appear in court on 37 felony counts later in the day.