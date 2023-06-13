Police investigating after body found floating in Palmetto Bay lake

From Sky 10: Authorities at the scene of a body found in a Palmetto Bay lake.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after finding a floating body in a Palmetto Bay lake Tuesday morning.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, authorities received a call about the possible body, floating in a lake near Southwest 136th Street and 70th Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m.

Units arrived and saw what seemed to be a body floating in the lake.

MDPD’s dive team and homicide units were set to join the investigation, officials said.

Images from Sky 10, which flew over the scene just before 10:45 a.m., showed what appeared to be the body of a man along the shore next to a home on Southwest 70th Avenue.

It’s not yet clear whether authorities suspect foul play.

