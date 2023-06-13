Famed South Florida pizza joint turns 50

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A landmark local restaurant that has been serving hot pies to University of Miami students and folks in Coral Gables and South Miami for decades, just reached a major milestone.

Miami’s Best Pizza turned 50 years young on Tuesday.

Sebastian the Ibis and Billy the Marlin stopped by the restaurant to celebrate and down a slice of the restaurant’s famous pepperoni pizza.

Al Papish started the original business in 1969 and operated it for decades.

Papish’s son Ray then owned and ran Miami’s Best for 25 years with his partner and General Manager Charlie Butler until it closed in 2015.

Greg Goldhaber and Herb Lyons loved the pies so much when they were students at UM that they teamed up to re-open the restaurant five years ago and bring it back to its orginal glory.

The current location is right across US1 from the old store.

Lyons said they are excited, “to celebrate 50 years serving up some of the best pizza in Miami, and continuing on the tradition of doing things ‘the Best way’”.