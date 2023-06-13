History made in Miami as Trump appears in federal court to face criminal charges

Former President Donald Trump was in Miami to appear in federal court for a historic arraignment Tuesday.

MIAMI – A stunning moment in American history happened in downtown Miami Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump, now federal criminal defendant, pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified federal documents at his Mar-a-Lago home and was released on his own recognizance.

He’s the first former president to face federal criminal charges.

Trump and his motorcade came in through the federal courthouse’s private underground entrance.

5:30 p.m. report:

The former president, a federal criminal defendant, pleaded not guilty via his attorney to 37 counts against him.

He gave a quick wave to those making the circus-like atmosphere around the courthouse, where, inside, the very serious process of the arrest and arraignment for a former president took place.

Trump is accused of showing sensitive national security documents to writers, publishers, political allies, and then trying to hide it all — even from one of his own attorneys.

Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon was one of a select group of journalists able to witness Trump’s appearance in court first-hand.

She said the former president appeared stoic and serious as he looked straight at the judge during the proceeding.

Perspective from court:

Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon was one of the journalists able to witness former President Donald Trump's arraignment first-hand.

Trump slouched in his seat and his arms were crossed in front of him before the judge entered the courtroom. He spoke in a whisper with his attorneys on either side of him; it was quiet in the courtroom, one could hear a pin drop throughout the entire proceeding.

The process took less than an hour.

Afterward, the former president stood up from his chair and slowly began to walk away. He was looking down at the ground before then looking up and turning his head to the several rows of reporters who were sitting behind him. He looked at a few reporters in the eye, taking stock at all of the journalists who were there to cover this moment, before then putting his head back down and walking out.

Following a brief campaign stop at Versailles, the famed Cuban restaurant in Little Havana, Trump took off on his private jet from Miami International Airport.

Trump departs:

Former President Donald Trump departed Miami International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Following Trump’s plea, attorneys will have a chance to actually look through the indictment once again, where they can make any motions that they would like to regarding the case.

They could file a motion to have the charges dismissed or to suppress evidence — that all remains to be seen.

Co-defendant Walt Nauta’s arraignment didn’t take place Tuesday because he’s yet to find an attorney licensed in Florida.

His hearing was postponed to June 27.