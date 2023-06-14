Miracle survival: Dog recovers after being shot through neck in Broward

A dog is recovering after she was shot through the neck and thrown in a dumpster

DAVIE, Fla. – Right now, veterinarians are treating a dog after she was shot and abandoned in a dumpster.

Lily is now recovering after being shot through the neck and found in the trash behind a business in Davie.

“Dog was alive, it was injured, but it was alive, and it was able to be handled and brought here. It was immediately handled by our veterinarian, and it was provided care, and the dog did make it through,” said Philip Goen, Broward County Animal Care.

The female dog was being cared for by veterinarians with Broward County Animal Care, after a field officer found her thrown in a trash contained behind a Tires Plus.

Lilly was later transferred to non-profit group, Humans and Animals United. Veterinarians said she was lucky the bullet did not strike any vital arteries. You can still see the bullet wound in her neck.

“It’s very close to everything important, the trachea, the artery, “said Paula Ferreira, Ferreira Animal Hospital.

The Davie Police Department is now investigating into whether the dog’s owner or someone else fired the shot. Whoever did could face animal cruelty charges.

“We don’t know all the information, we do we know the end result.,” said Goen.

Veterinarians believe Lily will recover physically and hope she will slowly be able to trust humans, despite the trauma of being shot and thrown in the trash.

“This just devastating, there’s so many people wanting dogs, so many good homes for dogs. You don’t have to throw them in the garbage, you can find somebody to take care of them,” said Ferreira.

The dog remains in the custody of Humans and Animals United and will be up for adoption when she is fully recovered.

For more information about how you can adopt Lily, click on this link.