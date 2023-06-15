Wilton Manors preparing for annual Pride celebrations amid new Florida laws

The city of Wilton Manors is getting ready to celebrate LGBTQ Pride, despite recent legislation passed this year in Florida that has taken a toll on the community.

Organizers believe the annual Stonewall Pride parade must go on, and with just two days until the event, they are navigating the approach in light of the new rules that were passed.

Lana Walzcak told Local 10 News she’ll be attending this weekend’s pride celebration in Wilton Manors with a heavy heart.

“It’s actually kind of emotional for me, with the current climate and honestly I have people moving out of the state because of this, it’s not safe for trans,” said Walzack. “We have to all care more about each other.”

The parade follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill into law threatening businesses with fines and revoking their licenses if they knowingly admit children to what the measure describes as an “adult live performances.”

The law defines this, in part, as any show in front of a live audience which in whole or in part “depicts lewd conduct, or exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”

Critics say the law targets drag shows at businesses and families who bring their children to them.

Wilton Manors City Commissioner Chris Caputo says drag queens will be present at Pride this year.

“I think Pride is more important than ever this year,” said Caputo.

Added Walzack: “I think it’s important to come out because if we think that getting pushed into a corner makes us unseen, we need to be seen as much as we can”