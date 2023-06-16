Critics respond to DeSantis saying he wishes he could have been with Jesus’s disciples

MIAMI – After Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wishes he could have been with Jesus’s disciples, critics had “Judas” memes trending on Twitter on Friday evening.

DeSantis made the statement during an interview with David Brody that aired Friday on The Christian Broadcasting Network’s “The 700 Club.”

“These guys all went out and they dedicated their lives to spreading the gospel,” DeSantis said, later adding, “I look back at that and would love to have been able to be there with them.”

The memes that were circulating on Twitter were inspired by the devolving relationship between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

One of the memes depicted Jesus Christ with his arm up, holding a red MAGA hat, and saying, “Judas, you dropped your hat!”

“Comparing Ron DeSantis to Judas for running against Trump is a bit much,” Dan McLaughlin, of the National Review, wrote in response to Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson’s “Judas?” tweet.

DeSantis is campaigning to convince Republicans that he is a better alternative than Trump, his top contender during the 2024 Republican primary race.

During the interview in Tallahassee, Brody asked DeSantis if he would pardon Trump if elected.

“If there was a different standard, we’re going to be very inclined to grant clemency in those situations,” DeSantis said.

Related social media