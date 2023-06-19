Video shows Conor McGregor leading woman into Kaseya Center’s restroom, TMZ reports

A video shows UFC fighter Conor McGregor leading an alleged sexual assault victim into a men’s restroom at the Kaseya Center on June 9 after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, according to TMZ.

Another video shows McGregor with the woman again after their time inside the restroom, TMZ reported. The woman is accusing McGregor of sexually assaulting her.

Attorney Barbara R. Llanes, who is representing the Irish mixed martial arts star, accused the woman of lying.

“This video only reinforces our position,” Llanes said about the second video release.

Llanes had already released a statement saying McGregor’s account of the evening had not changed.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false,” Llanes said in a statement. “After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

Attorney Ariel Mitchell, who is representing the alleged victim, said there were also text messages reporting the attack to a security guard before she attempted to report the incident to police.

“They escorted her outside of the Miami police precinct and told her that if she were to report that crime at that time that it would immediately go viral within 20 minutes; that she should seriously consider hiring an attorney to either a) resolve this before a police report is necessary b) or to help her navigate once she did file a police report,” Mitchell said. “My client was as you could imagine very afraid.”

Mitchell said she helped the woman to file the police report on June 11.

Earlier this year, another woman accused McGregor of an assault on a yacht after a party in Ibiza, Spain. He also denied those accusations and the case was later closed.