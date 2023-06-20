Miami-Dade police investigate shooting in West Perrine area; 3 reportedly hurt

Three people were shot in southwest Miami-Dade’s West Perrine area Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 10500 block of Southwest 176th Street, near 107th Avenue. Three victims took themselves to a local hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

There was a large police presence outside Jackson South Medical Center following the shooting.

Authorities haven’t elaborated on the victims’ conditions.

Miami-Dade Police Department officials were expected to provide more information later Tuesday evening.

