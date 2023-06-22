Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 103rd Street.

According to police, a dark-colored, four-door sedan was heading south on 32nd Avenue when it crashed into the male victim, who was crossing the street in the marked crosswalk.

Police said the driver fled the scene without calling 911 or trying to help the victim.

The car is believed to have extensive damage to the front hood and windshield.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, but ultimately died from his injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.