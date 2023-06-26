Man arrested over shooting outside nightclub in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – A 38-year-old man appeared in court on Monday to face charges over a shooting after a fight in a nightclub in Miami’s Little Havana.

Detectives accused Ramiro Hernandez of firing a weapon at two men shortly after midnight, on Sunday, outside of El Palenque, a nightclub at 1115 NW 22 Ave., east of Fern Isle Park.

The two victims are brothers, and Hernandez shot one of them in the head, according to the police arrest report. Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Hernandez, who lives in Miami-Dade County’s Redland area, told detectives that he was at the nightclub and got into an argument with one of the brothers, but he did not shoot him.

Sgt. Eladio Paez reported a witness saw Hernandez paying for drinks for one of the victims who was sitting at the bar before the two got into an argument.

“Come on let’s go outside and fight,” one of the victims told Hernandez, according to the police report.

Detectives Juan Santos and Joseph Acuna talked to a witness who saw Hernandez run to his vehicle while two men followed him in the parking lot, records show.

Detectives reported there was a fistfight and once Hernandez was inside his car, he turned down the window and fired several shots at them — striking one in the head.

Detectives arrested Hernandez at about 1:20 p.m., on Sunday, and corrections officers booked him at about 11:10 p.m., at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Hernandez had two warrant cases for sexual battery, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest. Corrections officers are holding Hernandez without bond on the warrant case for sexual battery.

Hernandez is facing two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon after the shooting.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.