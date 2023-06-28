American bulldogs under quarantine after attack in Miami

Surveillance video shows a woman used an orange cone in her attempt to help protect a Miami-Dade County employee from a dog attack in Miami's Little Havana.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Animal Control personnel seized two American bulldogs after an attack on Tuesday in Miami.

Surveillance video shows a woman attempting to stop the two American bulldogs from attacking another woman who was delivering an eviction notice as a Miami-Dade County court support specialist in Little Havana.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel found the victim, who suffered injuries to her ear and back, at Southwest Ninth Avenue and Second Street and took her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she was in stable condition.

Animal Control personnel was executing a 10-day quarantine during an investigation into the attack.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.