88º

Local News

American bulldogs under quarantine after attack in Miami

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Layron Livingston, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Little Havana
Surveillance video shows a woman used an orange cone in her attempt to help protect a Miami-Dade County employee from a dog attack in Miami's Little Havana.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Animal Control personnel seized two American bulldogs after an attack on Tuesday in Miami.

Surveillance video shows a woman attempting to stop the two American bulldogs from attacking another woman who was delivering an eviction notice as a Miami-Dade County court support specialist in Little Havana.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel found the victim, who suffered injuries to her ear and back, at Southwest Ninth Avenue and Second Street and took her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she was in stable condition.

Animal Control personnel was executing a 10-day quarantine during an investigation into the attack.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter

Layron Livingston made the move from Ohio's Miami Valley to Miami, Florida, to join the Local 10 News team.

email

facebook

twitter