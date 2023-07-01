Suspect in high-speed chase, crash appears in court after hospital release

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The man who police say was behind a wild chase that happened on Wednesday evening appeared before a South Florida judge on Saturday.

The dramatic ending to the chase was caught on camera.

Authorities have identified the driver as 39-year-old James Exposito.

He was hospitalized after the crash, but he has since been discharged and booked into jail.

The chase ended with him flipping his 2014 black Dodge Ram and crashing into a traffic light.

When police attempted to stop Exposito’s vehicle at Southwest 149th Street and 107 Avenue, they say Exposito pulled over, made eye contact with an officer, and then seemingly snapped., ramming into three officers’ vehicles and speeding off, also hitting at least one other car.

Before the chase and crash, police said Exposito tried to lose them by driving erratically and without showing regard for other drivers or pedestrians.

Miami-Dade police had been investigating Exposito for days for suspected drug dealing and were attempting to arrest him.

Exposito was eventually taken into custody after flipping his car. Police later found a handgun, cocaine, and marijuana in his vehicle.

In a search of his home, police said they found an AR-15 rifle, oxycodone, marijuana, and cocaine.

Exposito is facing a number of felony charges and his bond was set at well over $150,000.