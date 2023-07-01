Victim identified, reward offered following fatal Opa-locka shooting

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The search continues to the person who pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting.
It happened in the area of Caliph Street around 7 a.m. Friday in Opa-locka.
Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest after 51-year-old Curt Anderson was shot and killed.
Witnesses said Anderson was shot at 11 times.
Police found his body in the front seat of an SUV.
Miami-Dade homicide detectives are still working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.