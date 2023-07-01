Victim identified, reward offered following fatal Opa-locka shooting

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The search continues to the person who pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting.

It happened in the area of Caliph Street around 7 a.m. Friday in Opa-locka.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest after 51-year-old Curt Anderson was shot and killed.

Witnesses said Anderson was shot at 11 times.

Police found his body in the front seat of an SUV.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives are still working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.