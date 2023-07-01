80º

Woman busted in Florida Keys with multitude of drugs in her car

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for 35-year-old Cecilia Theresa Armas (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Monroe County announced the arrest of a Florida woman on several drug charges.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Cecilia Theresa Armas was taken into custody on Friday night.

Deputies said Armas was stopped on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 55 after she was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic.

In the vehicle, authorities said they found 1.8 grams of fentanyl, 6.8 grams of methamphetamine, 11.5 grams of marijuana and “a litany of drug paraphernalia such as syringes and pipes.”

Drugs and paraphernalia found in the possession of 35-year-old Cecilia Armas by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

There was also a warrant out for Armas’ arrest that had been issued in Polk County, deputies said.

The Cape Coral resident was arrested on multiple charges including possession of marijuana, possession of fentany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid drivers’ license.

