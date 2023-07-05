Coyote caught on camera prowling near Wilton Manors pool; sightings worry residents

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A wild coyote was spotted Wednesday morning in a Wilton Manors backyard.

It’s not the first time one has been seen in the same neighborhood, which is near the corner of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road, along Northwest 30th Court.

A motion sensing surveillance camera picked up the coyote prowling near a pool Wednesday morning.

Jay Rawls lives on the same street of the latest sighting.

“I’ve heard by word of mouth since then that it’s a known pack in Wilton Manors, which is a concern to me,” he said.

Rawls says he spotted a coyote over the weekend and snapped a few pictures of the mid-sized mammal walking along a neighborhood river behind his home.

“I thought it was a dog and I knew the neighbors across don’t have dogs, so it caught my eye because I noticed a dog so I looked and noticed it was loping and it was odd and I saw that it was a coyote,” he said.

Rawls has two small dogs and he fears his pets and other small animals in the area could become easy prey if the coyotes stick around and roam carefree onto properties.

“I worry about my dogs,” he said. “They used to come out freely through the dog doors. I let them out now, (but) I watch them.”