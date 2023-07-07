Police: Trio of TSA officers conspired to steal from MIA flyers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested three Transportation Security Administration officers Thursday after accusing them of conspiring to steal passengers’ money as they went through screening at Miami International Airport.

According to an arrest report, MIA’s federal security director contacted Miami-Dade Police Department detectives Thursday about recent ongoing thefts at a security checkpoint in Concourse E.

Police said an investigation revealed that the trio of TSA officers, Labarrius Williams, 33, and Josue Gonzalez, 20, both of northwest Miami-Dade, and Elizabeth Fuster, 22, of Hialeah Gardens, were seen on surveillance video working together to distract passengers and then steal money from their belongings.

In one instance, authorities said Williams and Gonzalez were seen taking $600 from a passenger’s wallet during the screening process.

Police said Gonzalez and Fuster confessed after questioning, while Williams wouldn’t speak with detectives.

Fuster, Gonzalez and Williams all faced a charge of organized scheme to defraud. They were no longer listed in Miami-Dade jail records as of Friday afternoon.

Local 10 News has contacted the TSA seeking comment.