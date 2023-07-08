88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Tire thief strikes outside Hollywood apartment complex

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Hollywood, Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Hollywood are searching for the person behind a brazen tire theft.

Laura Castro said a neighbor alerted her early Friday morning to the theft at her apartment complex on Jackson Street.

She came down to find the four tires off her vehicle were gone.

Castro says there have been at least four other similar thefts in her neighborhood.

She said was set back $900 for four new tires.

Neighbors who witnessed the theft said they saw a man wearing a mask and gloves and driving a white BMW SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter