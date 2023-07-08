Tire thief strikes outside Hollywood apartment complex

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Hollywood are searching for the person behind a brazen tire theft.

Laura Castro said a neighbor alerted her early Friday morning to the theft at her apartment complex on Jackson Street.

She came down to find the four tires off her vehicle were gone.

Castro says there have been at least four other similar thefts in her neighborhood.

She said was set back $900 for four new tires.

Neighbors who witnessed the theft said they saw a man wearing a mask and gloves and driving a white BMW SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.