BSO arrests Weston voyeurism suspect; second case remains under investigation

WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for tipping off detectives about the identity of a man they said entered an enclosed patio area of a home in Weston last month and inappropriately touched himself.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd confirmed in a news release that Marcos Patricio Bravo was taken into custody Monday.

He faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and voyeurism.

According to authorities, Bravo is the man seen on surveillance video the night of June 26 touching himself while people were inside a home on Key West Court.

Eventually something spooked him and he fled the area on foot, authorities said.

The woman who was allegedly being watched told Local 10 News she didn’t know he was looking at her until she checked her cameras the following day.

Codd said detectives received numerous tips identifying Bravo as the man in the video after surveillance images of him were released to the media.

He said detectives are continuing to investigate a similar incident that occurred in Weston in early January.

In that case, a man was caught on camera the night of Jan. 6 approaching the rear sliding glass door of a home near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard.

(WPLG)

Authorities said the video shows the man masturbating while looking inside at a woman and a child who were watching TV.

He is then seen walking away.

BSO Weston District investigators canvassed the area but were unable to find the man.

Anyone with information about the person involved in that incident is asked to contact BSO Weston District Detective Michael Moses at 954-626-4008 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.