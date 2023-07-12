Crook stealing $180K worth of designer handbags caught on camera

A high priced heist was caught on camera as dozens of designer handbags were stolen in a matter of minutes from a South Florida consignment store.

It happened Saturday at the Season 2 Consign store located on Glades Circle in Weston.

The criminal got away with around $180,000 word of pre-owned brand name bags and accessories.

Cameras were rolling as a masked thief headed straight for the storage room with a big bin, kicking in the door and then stuffing as many luxury bags as he could inside.

Two of the bags taken were worth nearly $10,000 each, and they weren’t even the most expensive bags stolen.

Another angle shows the crook holding up a flashlight as he rummaged the shelves, giving the camera a pretty good look at his face.

Also stolen were several Christian Dior bags and four Hermes bags, including one that was selling for about $25,000.

The thief was in and out of the store in about 90 seconds.

Season 2 Consign released a statement about the crime which read, in part:

“Season 2 Consign takes pride in being a women-owned business that values integrity, trust, and excellence. Despite always having a highly secured facility with motion sensor monitoring, fingerprint access vault, and no exterior signage, we will continue to enhance security measures for the future.”

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.