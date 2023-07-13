Detectives identify suspect arrested in Alabama over man’s Fort Lauderdale nightclub fall

The U.S. Marshalls arrested a suspect in the case of a man whose fall ended up in a coma in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives identified a 24-year-old man on Thursday as the suspect in the case of a 34-year-old man whose birthday celebration ended with him in a coma in Broward County.

The U.S. Marshals found Justin Brown in Tuscaloosa and helped detectives to arrest him on Wednesday night for injuring Andrew Palacios, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Brown was allegedly working as a bouncer outside of the Capone’s Nightclub, at 310 SW 2 St., in downtown Fort Lauderdale when he allegedly pushed Palacios, according to the victim’s relatives.

“When he fell the pressure was so hard on the back of his head that his brain shifted to the front,” Daisy Palacios, the victim’s sister, recently told Local 10 News adding that he was in a medically-induced coma.

Detectives responded to the club at about 2:30 a.m., on July 3, to investigate a battery, police said. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel had already rushed Palacios, who was unconscious after the fall, to the Broward Health Medical Center.

Brown was awaiting extradition to Broward County on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and permanent disability, or disfigurement.

