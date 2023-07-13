Police searching for suspect accused of firing a dozen rounds in Wilton Manors neighborhood

Wilton Manors police are searching for a man accused of firing multiple gunshots in a Wilton Manors neighborhood last Saturday, authorities said.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Wilton Manors police are searching for a man accused of firing multiple gunshots in a Wilton Manors neighborhood last Saturday, authorities announced in a Twitter post Friday.

According to police, the suspect in the photo at the top of the page fired approximately 12 rounds along the 100 block of Northeast 30th Court, just south of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Authorities said the gunman also fired three rounds at a residence in the area where one round went through the bathroom window of an occupied home.

Police said that no injuries were reported during the incident.

According to detectives, the suspect is described to be a Black male, approximately 30 years of age, and has afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing an orange polo and without shoes at the time of the incident.

Investigators said the suspect is possibly armed and in possession of a semi-automatic 9mm black handgun.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective C. Burgan at 954-390-2161 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.