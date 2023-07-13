Single mother’s car stolen with irreplaceable bible inside that belonged to her grandmother

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Thieves have struck twice in the same Pembroke Park apartment complex parking lot this year.

One unlucky woman has been affected both times, and in the most recent crime, the crooks stole her car, and the family bible she had inside it.

Kerlande, a single mom, would love to recover her car, but what’s more important to her is the irreplaceable bible.

“It’s my granny’s bible,” she said. “She passed away in 2009. It’s the only thing I have that reminds me of her.”

Surveillance video shows the thief going to work on her car sunday night.

First he meticulously removes a window.

Then he hops up and slides through, and after only a few minutes in the driver seat, he drives away with the 2016 Infinity Q50s.

“I worked very hard to get that car and maintain it on my own,” said Kerlande.

She woke up to only a small pile of broken glass left in the spot where she kept her car.

It happened at an apartment complex near Northeast 215th Street and Southwest 52nd Avenue.

“I’m a single parent, I use my car to get me to and from work,” Kerlande said.

This marks the second time in a year that thieves have targeted the parking lot.

Last July, dozens of car windows were smashed in, and valuables inside the vehicles were swiped.

Kerlande’s car was also targeted and rummaged through that day.

Even if she doesn’t get her car back, she’s now pleading with the thieves to have a heart and bring back her late grandmother’s bible.

“It means so much, it keeps her memory alive,” Kerlande said. “I take it with me to go to church, I see all her old hand-written notes in the bible.”

She said the bible can be returned to the apartment complex, no questions asked.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.