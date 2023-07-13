Without insurance coverage, church asks low-income seniors to evacuate Mami facility

MIAMI – The insurance and affordable housing crises have hit home for more than 50 low-income seniors in Miami’s East Little Havana neighborhood.

Belinda Munoz is among the residents of the Episcopalian Church’s Holy Comforter Senior Housing Facility, at 190 SW 13 Ave.

Munoz said she recently learned she has to evacuate by October 30.

“My head is like this, with so many things,” Munoz said adding she has been under stress since she received a letter from the church attributing the evacuation to the insurance company.

Munoz said the letter informed them that the insurance company had deemed the facility was nearing the end of its useful life. In a statement, a representative of the facility said the provider chose not to renew the property insurance.

“I think everything here is running very well,” Munoz said.

The church plans to tear down the 1970 building and promised to build a new “state-of-the-art” facility for low-income seniors.

In the meantime, many fear they will be homeless and the cost will increase from the current maximum rate of $900 per month.

The representative of the church did not identify the insurance company or if they had shopped around for insurance, but said the church had provided resources to residents such as a discount with a moving company. Some residents can’t afford the costs.

“We are very confused,” Munoz said. “We are very disappointed, and we don’t know what to do.”