Police: Man detained after armed robbery at Bank of America

MIAMI – Miami police took a suspect into custody on Friday after he reportedly attempted to rob a Bank of America and took a bank teller hostage.

Sky 10 captured video from overhead of Miami police putting a handcuffed man in the back of a patrol car around 12:50 p.m. on Friday.

The incident happened at the Bank of America Financial Center at 150 W. Flagler St.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We have closed W. Flagler St. Between 1 and 2 Avenue. We have a suspect in custody, that held a bank teller hostage. pic.twitter.com/qBeLVfhulI — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 14, 2023

Details are still unfolding but Miami-Dade County SWAT was reportedly called in, although that has not been confirmed.

A portion of West Flagler Street was closed between 1st and 2nd Ave.

(This is a developing story. Tune in to Local 10 News at 3 p.m. and stay tuned to Local10.com for more on this alert.)