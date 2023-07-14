89º

Police: Man detained after armed robbery at Bank of America

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

MIAMI – Miami police took a suspect into custody on Friday after he reportedly attempted to rob a Bank of America and took a bank teller hostage.

Sky 10 captured video from overhead of Miami police putting a handcuffed man in the back of a patrol car around 12:50 p.m. on Friday.

The incident happened at the Bank of America Financial Center at 150 W. Flagler St.

Details are still unfolding but Miami-Dade County SWAT was reportedly called in, although that has not been confirmed.

A portion of West Flagler Street was closed between 1st and 2nd Ave.

