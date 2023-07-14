Resilient survivor: Grieving father who lost son, legs in crash shows gratitude in Aventura

Last year, Carlos Hunter was driving home with his 11-year-old son. He saw another driver who needed help and he decided to stop to render aid. A drunk driver collided with them killing the driver and his son.

AVENTURA, Fla. – Last year, Carlos Hunter was driving home with his 11-year-old son and a tragedy changed his life.

Hunter could have fallen. He could have given up, but he refused to give up. Carlos Berreras said he will never forget Hunter.

Berreras, a paramedic, was a first responder who found Hunter bleeding along Hallandale Beach.

“One of the worst ones I have had,” Berreras said on Friday in Aventura, and later through tears, he told Hunter he was an inspiration.

The driver of a Jeep was stranded on the side of the road on June 12, 2022, and Hunter decided to stop with his son to help him. There was no way he could have known that a drunk driver would crash into them.

Two died and two survived. Hunter, now a wheelchair user, lost his legs, and his son, Carlos Jr., and the driver of the stranded Jeep died.

On Friday, Dr. Jon Yoon still remembered when Hunter arrived at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital after the crash.

“When he came in, he had a tourniquet and his leg in a bag,” Yoon said.

Hunter’s road to recovery has been long and difficult, but he refused to give up. He had the opportunity to thank Barreras, Yoon, and the other first responders and physicians who tried to save his son’s life and who saved his.

“I’m here,” Hunter said at the Aventura hospital. “I just want to be an inspiration to everyone across the world.”