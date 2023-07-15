Florida man wins $1 million prize playing Lottery scratch-off game

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man is $1 million richer after he purchased a $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket after making a pit stop at a gas station, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

Jordan Kowalak, 40, of Palm Bay, claimed the top prize this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

According to Lottery officials, Kawalak purchased his winning ticket from a Race Trac gas station in Port St. Lucie.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.”