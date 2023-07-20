Body cam video shows Miami police officer saving 10-year-old boy who fell in river

MIAMI – Local 10 News acquired new body camera footage Thursday showing the moments a Miami police officer saved a drowning 10-year-old boy who fell into a river. That officer is now being hailed a hero.

The incident happened in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities told Local 10 that Miami police officer Ernie Fernandez was patrolling the area when he saw the child walking along the river. At some point, the child left Fernandez’s sight, and seconds later, he saw the child struggling after falling into the water.

He (Fernandez) immediately jumps in the river, doesn’t even think about losing his body-worn camera, but it is able to save a child and that’s what it’s all about said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz.

Body camera footage shows Fernandez running towards the bank of the river where the child fell in.

Authorities said Fernandez Immediately jumped into the river and was able to save the child.

According to police, the 10-year-old boy’s parents told police that their child is autistic.

The child is in good condition after being saved by the officer, authorities said.

Cruz told Local 10 News that Fernandez was distraught after the incident since he is also the father of an autistic child.

Authorities said Fernandez has been given time off, but he plans to share his story with Local 10 on Friday.