Fort Lauderdale man accused of stomping duck to death, flattening it

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Tuesday, July 18, on accusations that he stomped on a duck until he had killed it, but his family tells Local 10 News that the accusations are a lie made up by neighbors who want the recovery home the man lives at to be removed from their neighborhood.

Michael Caraker, 44, faces a charge of torturing/inflicting pain, serious injury or death to an animal.

According to his probable cause affidavit, Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to the 400 block of Southwest Seventh Avenue in reference to a man stomping on a white and brown duck.

When officers arrived, they found the deceased duck, which had been flattened, authorities said.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told police Caraker had walked into the street and began stomping on the duck for unknown reasons.

He was taken into custody at the scene and was transported to the Broward County Main Jail before being released on bond.

Caraker’s stepfather, David Fishkind, described Caraker to Local 10 News as a “gentle giant” who “has never hurt an animal in his life.”

He said Caraker’s mother used to tame birds at a pet shop in Miami and Caraker has been around animals throughout his life without any incident ever occurring.

Fishkind believes the accusations against Caraker were made up by a disgruntled neighbor who wants the recovery home out of the neighborhood in order to protect their property value.

He says Caraker has been sober for six years after recovering from encephalitis, which left him with neurological issues.

He told Local 10 News the witnesses were not able to provide video evidence to police and the area has many ducks, which frequently get run over by cars.