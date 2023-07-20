Police: Miami-Dade woman disemboweled puppy, told owner ‘you’re next’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – In what a responding officer described as a “horrific scene,” Miami-Dade police said a 19-year-old woman disemboweled a man’s puppy and made a chilling threat before her arrest.

Authorities took Yadelin Marin into custody Wednesday, a week after the July 12 incident at a home in the 300 block of Northwest 82nd Street in the West Little River area.

Police said just after midnight that morning, the victim was alerted by a friend to go into the bathroom; after walking in, he saw his puppy disemboweled and Marin sitting in the bathtub.

She then told him “you’re next” and ran away, according to an arrest report. Police said they didn’t know why Marin killed the dog.

Officers apprehended Marin after she returned to the man’s home Wednesday. Police said she spit in an officer’s face as she was being taken into custody.

Marin was arrested on charges of animal cruelty with intent to kill and misdemeanor battery, and was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Thursday.