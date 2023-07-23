Historic heat continues to impact South Florida

It was another scorching day in South Florida on Sunday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It was another scorching day in South Florida on Sunday.

The dangerous temperatures triggered an excessive heat warning as the record-breaking summer continues.

Man you can see it on my face, it’s hot out here man,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Cameron Rodgers.

Sunday was new record of 98 degrees and South Florida has gone 42 consecutive days with a heat index in the triple digits.

Local 10 News cameras captured people walking around Downtown Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, some using umbrellas to block out the historic heat.

“I’m going back in for the rest of the day after I get done with my bike ride,” said Rodgers.

On Saturday in Downtown Miami, outreach teams passed out water to the homeless while providing relief in the form of cooling locations.

On This Week in South Florida with Glenna Milberg, Miami-Dade Chief Heat Officer Jane Gilbert spoke about the sweltering temperatures.

“As we go forward, we are going to see many more days like we are seeing now, with much more extreme temperatures with heat index over 100 or 105,” she said.

Gilbert added it will only get hotter now because of climate change, and also due to city development.

“More concrete and asphalt, less trees, less vegetation, more waste heat from our cars and buildings,” she said.