Human remains found in several suitcases along intracoastal waterway in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A deadly discovery was made Friday in Delray Beach.

Human remains were found in suitcases along the intracoastal waterway near Palm Trail and police said they appear to belong to a woman.

Authorities released a photo Sunday showing part of her clothing.

It’s a floral tank top.

They say the victim was also wearing a black undershirt and black shorts.

Authorities said they recovered a total of three suitcases containing the remains.

Police now asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

They say it appears to be a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair, approximately 5-foot-4 and possibly with tattooed eyebrows.

At this point, it’s unclear how long ago she died.

Anyone with information is urged to call Delray Beach Police Det. Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.