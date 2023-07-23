Human remains found in several suitcases along intracoastal waterway in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A deadly discovery was made Friday in Delray Beach.
Human remains were found in suitcases along the intracoastal waterway near Palm Trail and police said they appear to belong to a woman.
Authorities released a photo Sunday showing part of her clothing.
It’s a floral tank top.
They say the victim was also wearing a black undershirt and black shorts.
Authorities said they recovered a total of three suitcases containing the remains.
Police now asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
They say it appears to be a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair, approximately 5-foot-4 and possibly with tattooed eyebrows.
At this point, it’s unclear how long ago she died.
Anyone with information is urged to call Delray Beach Police Det. Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.