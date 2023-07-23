Police take 2 into custody following rollover wreck in Miami-Dade

A wild rollover crash near North Bay Village landed two people in police custody early Sunday morning.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A wild rollover crash near North Bay Village landed two people in police custody early Sunday morning.

The wreck sent debris all over a parking lot near the Pelican Harbor Marina.

It happened on the John F. Kennedy causeway between North Bay Village and Miami.

According to investigators, a car involved was seen speeding through the village while heading towards the mainland when officers attemtped to pull the vehicle over.

The driver refused to stop, taking off and losing control a short distance away. The car crossed the median and slammed into a large rock before flipping over.

The mangled vehicle came to a rest on its roof, while the driver and a passenger eventually taking off running.

Police used a K-9 to track them down.

One was found hiding in some nearby bushes and the other found swimming in the water near the marina.

Local 10 News’ cameras later captured one of the suspects limping while being led away in handcuffs.

Investigators eventually flipped the car back over while preparing to tow it away.

Police have not provided any information regarding the suspect’s identities or what they’re being charged with.