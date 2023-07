STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – Authorities are searching for one person Wednesday after a fire erupted overnight on a yacht that was docked outside the Perry Hotel in Stock Island.

Two others were able to escape the blaze.

Monroe County Fire Rescue crews battled the fire overnight and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene.

Officials confirmed that the yacht sank at the dock.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.