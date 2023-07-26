Source: Man hospitalized after near-drowning incident while diving during lobster mini-season in Biscayne Bay

Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a near-drowning incident near Biscayne Bay Wednesday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident was reported just after 1 p.m. as a possible drowning near the 300 block of Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

According to police sources, one man was diving for lobsters during its mini-season when he struggled to breathe and sank to the bottom of the ocean.

A police source told Local 10 News the man was brought back to the surface by his fellow divers.

Authorities said the man was transported to Jackson South’s Ryder Trauma Center where his condition has not been revealed.

Sky 10 flew over the scene around 5:30 p.m. where a Miami-Dade Crime Scene Investigator van was spotted in the parking lot along with the Marina and a police boat that was docked.

No other information has been released at this time.