Miami man arrested in connection with 7 bank robberies in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI has arrested a Miami man in connection with seven bank robberies that occurred throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Kevin Anthony Heslop, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday by Pembroke Pines police and FBI agents in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Heslop is facing charges in connection with the following bank robberies:

· June 15, 2023, robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1201 East Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL.

· July 7, 2023, robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1201 East Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL.

· July 13, 2023, robbery (attempt) of a Chase Bank branch at 2000 SW 57th Ave, Miami, FL.

· July 15, 2023, robbery (attempt) of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1191 S. University Dr., Plantation, FL.

· July 15, 2023, robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 702 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines, FL.

· July 26, 2023, robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 702 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines, FL.

· July 26, 2023, robbery of a Regions Bank branch at 8020 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL.

Jail records show that Heslop is currently being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a US Marshals hold.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said Heslop is expected to make his first appearance in Fort Lauderdale federal court sometime Thursday.

He said Pembroke Pines PD, the South Florida Violent Crime/Fugitive Task Force, and the FBI continue their investigation.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” Marshall said in an email.

Anyone with information about these robberies or any FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000 or visit tips.fbi.gov.