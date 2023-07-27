Police: Miami Beach officer shoots knife-wielding man in Lincoln Road Victoria’s Secret

A Miami Beach police officer shot and critically wounded a man armed with a knife and threatening others at the Victoria’s Secret on Lincoln Road Thursday evening, police said.

Police said it all stemmed from a disturbance call that came in just after 5:30 p.m. at the the lingerie store’s location at 901 Lincoln Road.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, the officer opened fire on the suspect, who hasn’t been publicly identified, as he threatened two others.

Video shared with Local 10 News showed the suspect inside the store, holding the knife to a woman’s neck. She appeared to be a worker. The video ended before police opened fire.

Police said the suspect was taken to to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The officer and two victims were unharmed, they said.

Per department policy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is set to investigate the shooting, police said.