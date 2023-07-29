Police: 4 injured during shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Four were injured during a shooting on Friday night in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Detectives were investigating the shooting at about 11 p.m., in the area of Northwest 19 Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“It appears it may have started as an altercation between two parties,” Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the department, wrote in an e-mail adding that the investigation was ongoing on Saturday.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

