Firefighters pull unconscious woman from burning apartment in West Park

Trent Kelly, Reporter

WEST PARK, Fla. – Broward Fire Rescue crews rushed into a burning apartment building in West Park on Saturday night.

“It was black, it was smelling like fire,” said witness James Johnson. “I hope everybody is alright.”

Witnesses say it was around 8 p.m. when they noticed dark black smoke billowing out of a unit on Southwest 23rd Street and 40th Avenue.

Firefighters quickly arrived and forced their way inside.

“They doing what firemen do, they getting the job done,” said Johnson.

Once inside, crews said they found a woman unconscious in a back bedroom.

Paramedics performed live saving measures on her, including breathing support, before rushing her to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters said they found a small fire burning in the apartment’s kitchen.

What sparked the flames remains under investigation.

There has been no update on the health status of the woman pulled from the apartment.

