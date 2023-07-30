Police investigate woman fatally shot in Miami

Police investigate the fatal shooting of a woman in Miami.

MIAMI – Investigators in Miami are looking into the fatal shooting of a woman.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 58th Terrace around midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been shot.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

There has been no information on any potential subjects or suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.